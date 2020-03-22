San Diego Police Closing Parking Lots to Discourage Crowds at Beaches

Share This Article:

Beach parking lots were shut down Sunday by San Diego Police officers to discourage large crowds from gathering.

The shutdown came after county officials stressed the importance of avoiding crowds to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Officers began closing beach parking lots at around 12:30 p.m. when dense crowds were seen on local beaches, said Officer Dino Delimitros.

Police also closed Fiesta Island after large crowds were spotted gathering there.

In the interest of public safety, police officers will continue on a day-to-day basis to monitor beach areas and decide when to close parking lots, Delimitros said.

“People can still go for a walk or run or bike ride, but they should do it while following physical distancing rules,” said Lifeguard Chief James Gartland. “The Stay-at-home order makes clear that this is not a time for parties, it’s a time to protect the public health.”

