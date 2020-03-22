Jewish Family Service of San Diego Announces Continued Services Amid Outbreak

Share This Article:

Jewish Family Service of San Diego announced this week it will continue to provide various services for vulnerable populations amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The services offered include hot meals for homebound seniors, packaged food, migrant shelter and safe parking lot areas.

“These are challenging times; we are all feeling stress and anxiety,” Michael Hopkins, CEO of Jewish Family Service of San Diego, said. “Our top priority is to ensure the most vulnerable members of our community – particularly vulnerable and low-income older adults, and families struggling to make ends meet – are healthy and safe during a time when their needs are most urgent.”

Hopkins said the programs that remain open were considered “priority programs” for those in need. Staff members are working remotely to ensure the community is served during the crisis that has infected more than 100 San Diegans thus far.

“With the recent school and senior center closures, many members of our community are missing out on items they depend on like free breakfast and lunch,” Hopkins said. “And thousands of parents who live paycheck-to-paycheck – now forced to stay home with their children rather than work – are finding themselves having to make difficult choices because of lost income. We know the type of anxiety this creates, and how quickly a situation can go from bad to worse without help.”

The continued services include:

Foodmobile: Volunteer drivers deliver hot, ready-to-eat meals to homebound older and disabled adults. Older adults who also relied on meals at JFS’s social and wellness centers (which are closed until further notice to comply with safety guidelines) will now receive home-delivered meals. Food Assistance: Those in crisis will be able to pick up pre-bagged food via a drive-thru service at the JFS Joan & Irwin Jacobs Campus.

JFS Migrant Family Shelter:The JFS Migrant Family Shelter continues to operate and provide critical medical screenings – including for COVID-19 – for arriving asylum-seeking families released from federal custody.

Safe Parking Program: JFS operates four Safe Parking Program lots throughout San Diego County, providing a safe and legal place for families and individuals living in their vehicles to park and sleep overnight, while also providing critical resources to help clients transition into permanent housing. All four lots remain operational with updated medical and safety protocols.

Hopkins said anyone who would like to help the programs of the Jewish Family Service of San Diego can volunteer their time or donate funds. More information on these opportunities can be found at jfssd.org/healthupdate.

“We hope by providing assistance where we can, families like this one find peace of mind in knowing that their loved ones are being cared for in these times of uncertainty,” Hopkins said.

