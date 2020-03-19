San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Thursday, March 19

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

• There have been 67 cases of coronavirus disease among San Diego County residents as of Wednesday afternoon. Additionally, there have been 5 cases involving people quarantined at Miramar and 8 cases involving non-residents, primarily Navy personnel. So far, there have been no deaths.

• Across California there have been 598 cases and 13 deaths as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

• Coronavirus testing in California has been plagued by confusion, delays and shortages. Public interest journalism service CalMatters explains the background.

• The Fashion Valley shopping mall, Carlsbad Premium Outlets and Las Americas Premium Outlets will be closed through March 29 as part of a nationwide closure of all Simon-owned properties in an attempt to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

• The county Assessor / Recorder/ County Clerk‘s branch offices in San Marcos, Kearny Mesa and Chula Vista are closed until further notice. The new

East County branch in Santee and the downtown San Diego office remain open because these locations can support social distancing guidelines.

• National University is offering three months of free online classes to all California college and high school students who have been affected by COVID-19.

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

