Weekend Coaster Trains Halted, with Weekday Trains Cut Amid Ridership Losses

The North County Transit District on Thursday announced temporary service cuts for Coaster commuter trains as a result of virus-caused ridership losses.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
Beginning Monday and until further notice, all weekend Coaster service is suspended, the agency said.
Service will not run between Oceanside and Santa Fe Depot on Saturdays or Sundays beginning Saturday, March 28.
Beginning Monday, the temporary schedule for weekday service will include only the “active” trains below. “Suspended” trains will not operate.
Southbound
COASTER No. Oceanside Departure Time Active/Suspended
630 5:03 a.m. Active
634 6:02 a.m. Suspended
636 6:33 a.m. Active
638 7:15 a.m. Suspended
640 7:40 a.m. Active
644 9:37 a.m. Suspended
648 11:08 a.m. Suspended
654 2:42 p.m. Active
656 3:32 p.m. Active
660 5:11 p.m. Suspended
662 5:41 p.m. Active
Northbound
COASTER No. Santa Fe Depot Departure Time Active/Suspended
631 6:15 a.m. Active
635 7:39 a.m. Active
(may run up to 5 minutes late)
639 9:18 a.m. Active
645 12:49 p.m. Suspended
651 1:56 p.m. Suspended
653 3:36 p.m. Suspended
655 4:21 p.m. Active
657 4:53 p.m. Active
661 5:38 p.m. Suspended
663 6:26 p.m. Suspended
665 7:13 p.m. Active
Riders with a valid Coaster regional day or monthly pass will still be able to ride the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, the transit agency said.
Amtrak also is telling service reductions. Riders may visit PacificSurfliner.com or call 800-872-7245 for the latest information regarding Amtrak travel advisories.
On an average weekday, NCTD’s Coaster provides about 4,900 trips. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, NCTD’s Coaster ridership has declined by about 79% on an average workday.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the declaration of a national state of emergency that has emphasized the need for social distancing,” said Matthew Tucker, NCTD executive director.
“Accordingly, nonessential businesses and schools have been closed, and employers have been encouraged to allow employees to work from or remain at home.”
The temporary Coaster reductions, along with the temporary elimination of Breeze bus school trippers, represent responsible fiscal decisions to ensure effective management of taxpayer funding, NCTD said.
Breeze school bus trippers generally only operate on school days during the regular school year to support the heavy ridership generated by students.
At this time, no additional service changes or reductions are planned.
“NCTD continues to monitor this dynamic situation and will make adjustments as necessary,” the agency said.
For information regarding service alerts and changes, visit GoNCTD.com/service-alerts or call NCTD Customer Service at 760-966-6500.
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: