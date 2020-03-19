Weekend Coaster Trains Halted, with Weekday Trains Cut Amid Ridership Losses

Share This Article:

The North County Transit District on Thursday announced temporary service cuts for Coaster commuter trains as a result of virus-caused ridership losses.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Beginning Monday and until further notice, all weekend Coaster service is suspended, the agency said.

Service will not run between Oceanside and Santa Fe Depot on Saturdays or Sundays beginning Saturday, March 28.

Beginning Monday, the temporary schedule for weekday service will include only the “active” trains below. “Suspended” trains will not operate.

Southbound

COASTER No. Oceanside Departure Time Active/Suspended

630 5:03 a.m. Active

634 6:02 a.m. Suspended

636 6:33 a.m. Active

638 7:15 a.m. Suspended

640 7:40 a.m. Active

644 9:37 a.m. Suspended

648 11:08 a.m. Suspended

654 2:42 p.m. Active

656 3:32 p.m. Active

660 5:11 p.m. Suspended

662 5:41 p.m. Active

Northbound

COASTER No. Santa Fe Depot Departure Time Active/Suspended

631 6:15 a.m. Active

635 7:39 a.m. Active

(may run up to 5 minutes late)

639 9:18 a.m. Active

645 12:49 p.m. Suspended

651 1:56 p.m. Suspended

653 3:36 p.m. Suspended

655 4:21 p.m. Active

657 4:53 p.m. Active

661 5:38 p.m. Suspended

663 6:26 p.m. Suspended

665 7:13 p.m. Active

Riders with a valid Coaster regional day or monthly pass will still be able to ride the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, the transit agency said.

Amtrak also is telling service reductions. Riders may visit PacificSurfliner.com or call 800-872-7245 for the latest information regarding Amtrak travel advisories.

On an average weekday, NCTD’s Coaster provides about 4,900 trips. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, NCTD’s Coaster ridership has declined by about 79% on an average workday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the declaration of a national state of emergency that has emphasized the need for social distancing,” said Matthew Tucker, NCTD executive director.

“Accordingly, nonessential businesses and schools have been closed, and employers have been encouraged to allow employees to work from or remain at home.”

The temporary Coaster reductions, along with the temporary elimination of Breeze bus school trippers, represent responsible fiscal decisions to ensure effective management of taxpayer funding, NCTD said.

Breeze school bus trippers generally only operate on school days during the regular school year to support the heavy ridership generated by students.

At this time, no additional service changes or reductions are planned.

“NCTD continues to monitor this dynamic situation and will make adjustments as necessary,” the agency said.

For information regarding service alerts and changes, visit GoNCTD.com/service-alerts or call NCTD Customer Service at 760-966-6500.

Weekend Coaster Trains Halted, with Weekday Trains Cut Amid Ridership Losses was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: