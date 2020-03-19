Coronavirus Prompts Closure of Fashion Valley, Premium Outlets

Share This Article:

The Fashion Valley shopping mall, Carlsbad Premium Outlets and Las Americas Premium Outlets will be closed through March 29 as part of a nationwide closure of all Simon-owned properties in an attempt to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The closures came after what Simon described as “extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials.”

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” David Simon, Simon’s chairman, CEO and president, said in announcing the temporary closures.

–City News Service

