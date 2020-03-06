San Diego Weekend Guide: March 6-8 – Blake & the Bigtop

Share This Article:

You like a post-modern circus or a traditional bigtop? Both, you say? Then San Diego’s got what you need this weekend.

If you’re inspired by nature, specifically, insects, Cirque du Soleil’s “Ovo” might be the way to go. Viejas Arena at San Diego State hosts a show that the troupe describes as “a non-stop riot of energy in motion.” There’s one performance Friday, at 7:30 p.m. Two each take place on Saturday, at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, at 1:30 and 5 p.m. Admission starts at $45.

Circus Vargas does the three-ring act old school. Head to the parking lot at Westfield Mission Valley (the center with Target) for “Mr. Vs’ Big-Top Dream,” a salute to founder Clifford E. Vargas. There are two shows Friday and three shows each day Saturday and Sunday. The circus packs up Monday before making stops in National City and Escondido. Tickets start at $27, but snag coupons at local retailers.

Country star (and “The Voice” coach) Blake Shelton brings his “Friends and Heroes 2020” tour to Pechanga Arena at 7 p.m. Friday. Guests include Lauren Alaina, Bellamy Brothers and Trace Adkins. Limited tickets remain.

San Diego’s fascination with bites and brews extends to SeaWorld, which hosts the Seven Seas Craft Beer & Food Festival beginning Saturday. The event features 150 beers, a dozen wines, more than 30 new foods, live entertainment and more, on weekends through May 3. After park admission, a sampler card is required to indulge, beginning at $52.

If your little one’s interest in insects tends more toward the clinical that the circus-like, head out to Petco Park at 10 a.m. Saturday for Expo Day, a STEM showcase. The free event, part of the San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering, includes 130 exhibitors and offers dozens of hands-on activities and experiments to inspire kids interested in science, technology, engineering and math.

The Museum of Photographic Arts will open “Out of the Shadows,” an exhibit offering work by Chinese photographers who are redefining artistic expression. The show continues through Sept. 20. The museum accepts voluntary contributions for admission.

Determined fans of EDM will have to hit the resale market for the CRSSD Festival, which has become a mainstay at Waterfront Park. Artists begin to perform at noon on three stages and the music will continue into the night. The talent on tap Saturday and Sunday includes Chris Lake, Dax J, Purple Disco Machine and Rufus Du Sol.

– Staff reports

