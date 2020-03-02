Cirque du Soleil Returns to San Diego with ‘OVO’

Share This Article:

More than 50 performers from 14 countries will come together at Viejas Arena in San Diego this weekend for Cirque du Soleil’s latest performance of “OVO.”

The show, which first appeared in Montreal in 2009, is returning to North America by “popular demand,” according to the company.

“OVO,” which translates to egg in Portuguese, tells the story of a colorful ecosystem of insects who discover a mysterious egg.

“OVO is a family-friendly show that takes audiences through a day in the life of an insect colony,” Christine Achampong, senior publicist for Cirque du Soleil, said. “Everything, including the bugs, is colorful and life-size. It’s the first and only Cirque du Soleil show that has a cast made up entirely of bugs and, there are 17 different types of bugs in the show.”

As the story of the insects discovering a vibrant egg unfolds, the audience will be entertained by a variety of high-level acrobatics including foot juggling, hand-balancing, aerial straps and more. The scenes of the show are topped with a combination of bossa nova, samba, funk and electro music, Achampong said.

“For me, the most exciting part is seeing the audience reaction right at the end, when the full cast comes out for the final act,” said Achampong, who has been with the company since 2019. “Some of the people who work behind the scenes like to come out and watch that part. It’s nice to be reminded how exciting the show can be whether you’re seeing it for the first or fifth time.”

For more information about Cirque du Soleil’s “OVO” or to purchase tickets, go to cirquedusoleil.com/ovo.

