San Diego Weekend Guide: Feb. 28 – March 1 – Leap Day Edition

It’s Leap Day Saturday. Only happens every four years! Folk traditions abound, of course, should you say, want to tie the knot this weekend. You may, however, want to just keep it simple (no commitment required, but maybe, say dancing?) and leap into something fun this weekend.

10 Barrel Brewing Co. in East Village has resumed its Sunset Sessions music series, with live music on the rooftop at 5 p.m. each Friday. Arrive early to enjoy the end of the brewery’s happy hour. Stay on to hear a rotating lineup of local musicians. Watch out for Third Thursdays as well, a series that kicks off March 19.

The Kuumba Festival, at San Diego Repertory Theatre, celebrates African-American culture. The festival includes arts panels, lifestyle workshops and a marketplace, in addition to performances. Those begin at 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. Many events at the Lyceum Theatre at Horton Plaza are free, but some require tickets – admission ranges from $5-25.

“The Illusionists” will work their magic at the Civic Theatre through Sunday. One critic described the show as “Magic’s Cirque du Soleil.” Tickets start at $27.50, with the first show set for 7:30 p.m. Friday. Matinees and evening shows follow Saturday and Sunday.

Back to Leap Day, though. Step up at Copley Plaza near the Old Globe Theatre for “Leap Day Celebration: A Dance Off” at 11 a.m. Saturday. Ten groups will compete for prizes. You’re invited to be a judge, but there’s a dance workshop too, at noon, hosted by Culture Shock, if you’d rather join in. The Emmy Award-winning PBS children’s program “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: Neighbor Day” makes a stop at the Balboa Theatre for two live shows, at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission costs $16.50, but there’s limited availability on tickets for the early show. Rain chased off “Circus in the Park” last weekend, but South Bay residents should have better luck Saturday. Stop by Bayfront Park in Chula Vista at 11 a.m. as the Port of San Diego hosts the free event, which includes the Fern Street Circus and Culture Shock (busy day for them), face painting, free refreshments and more. Pee-wee anyone? Paul Reubens will come to Spreckels Theatre for a 35th anniversary screening of his film, “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.” He’ll share stories from the making of the 1985 movie and perhaps discuss how his child-like character became such an inspiration for today’s entertainers. Better step on it though – tickets are scarce and start at $76. Everything may not be fully in bloom, but the season opens at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad on Sunday. Admission costs $18 as we begin to take the leap into spring. – Staff reports

