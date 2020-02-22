County Clerk to Offer Special ‘Leap Day’ Weddings on Saturday, Feb. 29

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Clerk’s new Santee 0ffice will be open on Saturday, Feb. 29, for couples seeking to “take the leap” and be married on the once-every-four-years Leap Day.

“We are opening up on a Saturday because a Leap Day only comes every four years and some couples actively choose to be married on this memorable day,” said San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk, Ernie Dronenburg, “Being married on such a rare day makes their wedding all the more special.”

The new office at 10144 Mission Gorge Road will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for marriage licenses and civil ceremonies.

Couples wishing to get married on Saturday must make an appointment online, and can choose between the indoor ceremony room or the outdoor wedding venue.

A marriage license costs $70.00 and an optional civil ceremony in English or Spanish is another $88.

Dronenburg noted that couples who marry on Leap Day only have to remember their anniversary every four years.

