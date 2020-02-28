Construction Crews to Begin Demolishing Old I-5 Bridge Over San Elijo Lagoon

Share This Article:

Construction crews will begin demolishing the old Interstate 5 bridge over San Elijo Lagoon in Encinitas at night beginning Sunday.

The six-week effort will take place during overnight shifts from Sundays through Thursdays, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Demolition is taking place overnight to ensure the safety of motorists and construction workers along Manchester Avenue.

The work is part of the SANDAG Build North Coast Corridor project, which includes new carpool lanes, rail improvements, bike and pedestrian trails, and restoration of the San Elijo Lagoon.

