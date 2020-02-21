Weekend Rail Service to Be Shut Down Sunday for Track and Trolley Work

Share This Article:

Weekend rail service between Oceanside and San Diego will be shut down in Sunday for construction on commuter rail and trolley lines.

The scheduled closure will occur just after midnight on Saturday, Feb. 22, and continue through early morning on Monday, Feb, 24.

During the shutdown, work will take place to complete a second track across the San Diego River and continue construction of the Blue Line trolley to University City.

The closure will affect Amtrak, the Coaster, Metrolink and BNSF freight trains.

Ongoing construction has necessitated a weekend closure approximately once every month.

