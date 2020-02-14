San Diego Weekend Guide: Feb. 14-16 – Valentine’s Day Edition

Share This Article:

It’s Valentine’s Day and a three-day weekend. So join your honey or your bestie – show some love to somebody! – and enjoy the stage, theme park, dance and other attractions on tap this weekend.

San Diego Theatre Week, like Museum Month, shines a light on cultural activities available throughout the region. Catch a show – whether comedy, dance, drama or a musical – by more than 20 participating groups offering special pricing through Feb. 23. There are three ticket levels, $15 (including OB Playhouse and National Comedy Theatre), $30 (including New Village Arts and the Old Globe) and $45 (including La Jolla Playhouse and San Diego Musical Theatre).

SeaWorld hosts its “Inside Look” on weekends throughout February, for those who want to see how sea lions, dolphins, pilot whales and penguins receive care. It’s a chance to get up close and personal with the veterinarians and rescuers who give love to their charges daily. The “Inside Look” events, including the “Orca Open House” and the “Humboldt Penguin Tour” come with park admission.

If there’s any time to embrace “One Love,” it’s this weekend. The WorldBeat Cultural Center in Balboa Park hosts the Reggae Legends Festival Saturday and Sunday. You might know it as Bob Fest, for the late great Bob Marley. Performers include Mykal Rose, K’Reema and Sol Remedy. One-day tickets start at $30.

Indie music more your speed? Head on over to the North Park Observatory at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for “Electric Feels,” which bills itself as a “party with a festival feel.” Tickets for the show, which includes performers and DJs, cost $15.

The San Diego Jewish Film Festival screens more than 30 films through Feb. 23 at venues in the region. They include the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park and Reading Cinemas in Clairemont, as well as La Jolla and Encinitas.

The slate includes West Coast and San Diego premieres. Highlights: Mossad!, a Bond spoof that topped the Isreali box office last year, and The Spy Behind Home Plate. The documentary tells the tale of Moe Berg, a ballplayer for the Boston Red Sox who later served as a pre-CIA spy.

Other weekend possibles:

Love Legos? Show it at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday at Brick Fest Live!, a touring show of Lego excellence. Admission starts at $25.

The Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation hosts “Second Service,” featuring gospel, rap and comedy artists, at 1 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free, but requires registration.

– Staff reports

