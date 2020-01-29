San Diego Museum Month Returns with Half-Priced Admission

Share This Article:

San Diego Museum Month returns next month, offering the public the opportunity to visit more than 40 museums and cultural institutions at half the price.

The 31st annual event, organized by the san Diego Museum Council, aims to promote the region’s diverse range of high-quality cultural offerings.The program has grown to become an annual tradition with more than 25,000 visitors using the pass to enjoy half-priced museum admission in 2019.

“San Diego is about more than beaches and big-name tourist attractions,” said San Diego Museum Council Executive Director Nicole Miller-Coleman. “We believe everyone deserves rich and diverse museum experiences. Thanks to the partners who support this unparalleled community access program, including Hilton Hotels and regional public libraries, those experiences are more tangible than ever. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, San Diego Museum Month is the perfect time to discover 42 more reasons to love San Diego.”

Those looking to take advantage of the event can pick up a Museum Month pass at a local library in San Diego County or at a Macy’s store. Each Museum Month pass can be used for up to four half-priced admissions at any of the participating museums.

Additional fees may apply for special exhibitions and events at some museums. Guests can use their Museum Month pass to visit as many museums as they would like from Feb. 1-29, 2020.

Museum Month visitors can also score a deal at one of many Hilton properties in San Diego County, organizers said. Hilton is a sponsor of the annual event.

“San Diego is an incredible arts and culture destination that deserves the spotlight,” said Beth Caulfield, senior director of Destination Marketing at Hilton. “We are thrilled to be able to share these unique museum experiences with our guests. Whether they are art aficionados, history buffs, nature lovers or simply curious for new adventures in San Diego, there is a cultural gem waiting to ‘wow’ them during Museum Month.”

For more information about Museum Month go to sandiegomuseumcouncil.org.

