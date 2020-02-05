Cold Snap Sets Sub-Freezing Records in El Cajon, Ramona and Vista

Share This Article:

A bone-chilling cold snap brought freezing temperatures across the San Diego area Wednesday, sending the mercury dipping as low as the 20s and high teens in part of the county.

The frigid climate led to record morning chills in El Cajon, Ramona and Vista, where the lows of 30, 19 and 30 degrees, respectively, beat the former milestone marks of 31, 23 and 32, set in 1985, 2002 and 1985.

At Lindbergh Field, the low of 38 tied the former record, which had been set twice before, in 1894 and 1883, the NWS reported.

The frosty spell prompted the weather service to issue freeze warnings for the local deserts and inland valleys. The alerts expired at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., respectively, as the morning sun warmed the region.

High temperatures on Thursday are forecast to be 62 to 67 along the coast, 63 to 68 inland, 59 to 65 in the mountains and around 72 in the deserts.

The forecast calls for a warming trend heading into the weekend, according to the weather service.

Updated at 7:15 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020

— From Staff and Wire Reports

