San Diego Weekend Guide: Jan. 31-Feb. 2 – Museums and Monsters

Your energy might be solely focused on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. whether you’re hosting a party or going to your favorite sports bar. But there’s a whole lot of weekend before the Super Bowl! It includes films, dance, a jam – of the monster kind – and more.

You might be looking for a new way to move (or party) in 2020. How about salsa? The BIG Salsa Festival continues at the Marriott Mission Valley through Sunday, with workshops and master classes by day and shows by night. Individual event passes start at $40, with day and full-event passes available to.

One February tradition in these parts focuses on museums. Starting Saturday, Museum Month features dozens of local organizations offering half off admission provided you obtain a free pass. But that’s easy! They’re available from local libraries or a nearby Macy’s store. Use the pass to visit favorite works of art or learn more about science, nature, California’s mission history, aviation, the military, sea life and more.

Just in time for Museum Month, Fleet Science Center opens a new exhibit Saturday. “Brain: The World Inside Your Head” asks big questions, like: Was Einstein’s brain really bigger? Is there a fine line between genius and mental illness? It also includes interactive features to compare sizes and other characteristics of human and animal brains, along with a model of a head to show how the brain has evolved. The exhibit is open through April 26. Regular admission costs $22.

Social justice is a theme of both film festivals hitting San Diego this weekend. The San Diego Black Film Festival, through Sunday at Theatre Box in the Gaslamp, includes looks at drug addiction and voter suppression. The fest also includes features, shorts and documentaries, along with blocks of programming on horror, Haiti and little-known African-American history. Admission starts at $5 a screening.

The Human Rights Watch Film Festival features four films at the Museum of Photographic Arts Friday and Saturday, including Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World at 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Slay the Dragon screens at noon, Love Child at 3 p.m. and True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality, at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $14 a screening.

If the kid in the house (or the kid in you) offers up a firm “no thanks” to museums, but a solid “yep, yep” to a Monster Jam, head out to Petco Park at 7 p.m. Saturday. See the ballpark transformed as big trucks take to the field for both head-to-head and freestyle competition. Don’t know the score? These are the top Monster Jam competitors. Admission starts $15.

– Staff reports

