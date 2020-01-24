‘Gay Chorus Deep South’ Highlights Human Rights Watch Film Festival at MOPA

Share This Article:

A film celebrating a gay men’s chorus tour of the deep south after Donald Trump’s election will headline the 10th annual Human Rights Watch Film Festival in Balboa Park next week.

“Gay Chorus Deep South,” which won the Tribeca Audience Award for a documentary in 2019, is the first of five films to be screened at the Museum of Photographic Arts. The film recounts a tour of the deep south by the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus in 2017.

Other films scheduled are “Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World,” “Slay the Dragon,” “Love Child,” and

“True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality.”

Screenings are Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, Jan. 30-Feb. 1, in the museum’s auditorium. Question-and-answer sessions with film producers and many of the subjects are scheduled after the movies.

Tickets are $14 for individual films and $45 for a pass to all five.

NewYork-based Human Rights Watch is one of the world’s leading independent organizations dedicated to defending and protecting human rights. Its film festival, which travels to 20 cities each year, attempts to bring to life human rights abuses through compelling film.

