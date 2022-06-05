A nurse wearing personal protective equipment. Photo courtesy County News Center

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County is down three to 207, according to the latest state data out Sunday.

Of those patients, 28 were being treated in intensive care, a decrease of one from Saturday’s total. There were two more available hospital beds at 233.

The weekly average number of COVID-19 cases in San Diego County more than tripled in the past month, the county’s Health and Human Services Agency announced last week.

A total of 8,573 new infections were reported in the past week, compared to 8,854 the previous week and 7,008 the week before that. On Thursday, 1,620 new infections were reported, the most since early February, along with 11 deaths related to the virus. The county’s cumulative totals increased to 792,777 cases and 5,303 deaths.

The county only reports COVID-19 data on Mondays and Thursdays.

City News Service contributed to this article.