The number of COVID-19 cases in San Diego County exceeded 25,000 in the past three weeks, Health and Human Services Agency officials said Thursday.

The county received reports of 8,573 new infections in the past week, compared to 8,854 last week and 7,008 the week before.

On Thursday, the county noted 1,620 new infections from the day before, the most since early February.

Along with 11 deaths related to the virus, the local pandemic totals have increased to 792,777 cases and 5,303 deaths.

The sharp increase in infections prompted county public health officials to remind San Diegans to continue using established protective measures such as masks – particularly when traveling or moving through crowded indoor spaces.

The county also advises residents to avoid large gatherings, especially if they are immunocompromised.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and staying up to date on all recommended boosters is the best protection San Diegans can take amid the current surge of new cases,” said Ankita Kadakia, deputy Public Health Officer.

Boosters are available for everyone age five and older. Those 50 and older, and those who are severely immunocompromised, are encouraged to get a second booster four months after their initial booster.

Close to 2.97 million or 94.3% of San Diegans age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated, while nearly 2.63 million or 83.5% are fully vaccinated. A total of 1,336,530 or 58.6% of 2,280,870 eligible San Diegans have received a booster shot.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in San Diego County increased by six to 199, according to the latest state data. The number of those patients in intensive care as of Thursday increased by three to 27.

The number of available hospital beds decreased by eight to 233.

