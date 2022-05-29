A healthcare worker in protective gear treats a COVID-19 patient at the El Centro Regional Medical Center. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County increased by 13 to 189, according to the latest state data out Sunday.

The number of those patients in intensive care as of Sunday decreased by one to 26. The number of available hospital beds declined by 16 to 223.

San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 1,897 new COVID-19 infections and four additional deaths Thursday as the pace of new local infections continued to increase.

Only Tuesday saw fewer than 1,000 new infections in the past week with 917. A total of 8,854 cases were reported to the county during the past week, compared to 7,008 the week prior, a 26% increase.

The county only reports COVID-19 data on Mondays and Thursdays.

The numbers represent only the cases reported to county or hospital sites. As the proliferation of at-home tests has increased, the actual number of infections is likely higher.

City News Service contributed to this article.

