San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 1,897 new COVID-19 infections and four deaths Thursday as the pace of new local infections continued to increase.

Only on Tuesday did officials record fewer than 1,000 new infections this week – at 917. They reported a total of 8,854 cases locally during the past week, compared to 7,008 the week prior, a 26% increase.

The numbers, though, represent only cases reported to county or hospital sites. As the use of at-home tests has increased, the actual number of infections is likely higher.

Thursday’s data increased the county’s overall totals to 784,203 infections and 5,288 deaths.

Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus infections in San Diego County increased by two to 169. That’s 67 more than one month ago, according to state data.

Of those patients, 22 required intensive care, the same as Wednesday.

Meanwhile, elected officials on Thursday met at the Monoclonal Antibody Regional Center in Clairemont to highlight available treatment options for COVID-19.

On Feb. 9, 2021, the county delivered its first monoclonal treatment. Officials expect to surpass the 10,000th treatment administered in the next few days.

The regional locations, in Clairemont, Vista, Hillcrest and Chula Vista, are open to the public. By making an appointment, patients can receive the most current antiviral pill, or the Monoclonal Antibody Treatment. To make an appointment, call 619-685-2500.

San Diego City Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell noted that with the rise in COVID cases, residents should know that antibody treatments are “safe (and) free thanks to President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.’

She added that they are effective at keeping COVID cases mild – something to which she can attest.

“When we first opened this treatment center in Clairemont, I never imagined I would be a patient here, but it saved my life and I want every San Diego senior to know this effective, free treatment is available to them too,” she said.

– City News Service