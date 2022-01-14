Map shows location of sewage leak. Courtesy USIBWC

A federal official said Friday that a major sewage leak into the Tijuana River is due to a deteriorated pipe in Mexico and immediate efforts are underway to staunch the flow.

Maria-Elena Giner, commissioner of the U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission, said the leak began Jan. 7 after the last major winter storm hit the region.

She said sewage flows have reached as much as 17 million gallons a day from the leak, which has poured partially treated sewage into a drain at the border south of the Dairy Mart Road exit from Interstate 5.

Giner said officials plan to reduce the flow to the leak area, construct a temporary berm and bring in pumps to clear the excess flow.

“Steps to rehabilitate it are in the final planning stages,” Giner said, promising to put “all of our resources” toward the problem.