The Family Health Center in Logan Heights. Courtesy FHCSD

Over 175 community health centers across California will share $993 million in funding to support COVID-19 vaccination and related health services for vulnerable populations, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday.

The funding is part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that was approved by Congress earlier this month and will begin in April.

The health centers will be able to use the money to expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations; deliver preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19; and expand operational capacity during the pandemic, including adding mobile units.

“Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

“The Biden administration is committed to getting help to those who need it most, and the communities hit hardest by COVID-19 will benefit from these critical investments,” he said.

Community health centers in San Diego County will share a total of $116 million. Here’s what each group of health centers will get:

Borrego Community Health Foundation – $36.8 million

Imperial Beach Community Clinic – $1.9 million

Operation Samahan – $2.8 million

Family Health Centers of San Diego – $30.9 million

La Maestra Family Clinic – $9.2 million

San Diego American Indian Health Center – $1.3 million

San Diego Family Care – $5.0 million

St. Vincent De Paul Village – $1.0 million

North County Health Project – $12.7 million

Vista Community Clinic – $14.8 million

Federally qualified community health centers provide affordable, accessible and cost-effective primary health care to medically underserved communities and vulnerable populations. They serve 1 in 5 people living in rural communities, and 1 in 11 people nationwide.