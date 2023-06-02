A new group of arborists trained to clear branches from utility lines will be reaching new heights Friday, June 2, when they graduate from a specialized Utility Line Clearance Arborist Training program based at the San Diego College of Continuing Education. Photo courtesy SDCCE

A new group of arborists trained to clear branches from utility lines will reach new heights Friday, June 2, when they graduate from a specialized Utility Line Clearance Arborist Training program based at the San Diego College of Continuing Education.

The 12 p.m. ceremony celebrating 20 graduates will be followed by a career fair at the Educational Cultural Complex in the Southeast San Diego community of Mountain View, 4343 Ocean View Blvd.

Student speakers Vincent Casiano, Adrian Sosa, and Hamed Sediqi will address the graduating class alongside SDCCE President Dr. Tina M. King, San Diego Gas & Electric chief operating officer, Chief Safety Officer Kevin Geraghty, and SDGE Director of Construction Services and Vegetation Management Oliva Reyes.

The county of San Diego Department of Parks & Recreation, San Diego-based Utility Tree Service, and La Mesa-based West Coast Arborists are among the hiring organizations participating in the career fair.

SDGE awarded a $1,255,800 three-year grant to the San Diego College of Continuing Education Foundation’s Employee Training Institute to provide Utility Line Clearance Arborist Training in April 2022. The tuition-free program comprises a 200-hour, 5-week training to prepare skilled arborists specializing in clearing trees away from utility equipment and lines.

The Arborist/Utility Line Clearance Training program is designed by industry experts. Students leave being trained in chainsaw and chipper operations, climbing and bucket techniques, the basics of electrical hazards, tree climbing and more.

Enrollment is open now for the next group of the Arborist/Utility Line Clearance Training program, which begins Nov. 6. Training takes place at California Conservation Corps, Urban Corps of San Diego County, and SDCCE. Apply now at the ETi website.