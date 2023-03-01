Snow in the San Diego mountains on Wednesday. Courtesy Caltrans

Schools in the Mountain Empire, Spencer Valley, Warner Unified and Julian Union Elementary and High School districts were closed Wednesday due to inclement weather and icy road conditions.

On Monday, schools in Warner Unified were closed, and schools in the Julian Union Elementary, Julian Union High, Mountain Empire Unified and Spencer Valley school districts had a late start. Schools in the Warner Unified School District had a late start on Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.

More rain and snow was expected in the San Diego area Wednesday before the latest storm moves on, according to the National Weather Service.

Light snowfall, from 4 to 8 inches above 4,000 feet and 8 to 12 inches above 5,000 feet, was expected in the mountains. A flood advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday in San Diego County.

Between a quarter inch and a half inch of rain is in the forecast and flooding is possible in some areas.

Bailey Meadow Road is closed from State Park Road in the Palomar Mountain area because of downed power lines on the road.

It will remain cool all week, with daytime temperatures running well below average.

