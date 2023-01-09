A child with a book. Photo via @ReachOutReadGNY Twitter

The San Diego Foundation and the Dr. Seuss Foundation have $1 million in nonprofit grant funding available to promote early childhood education and development, it was announced Monday.

The organizations have pledged to commit the funds for the 2023 Early Childhood Initiative Equitable Opportunities Grant — following up on a similarly-sized 2022 grant intended to expand a focus on early literacy split among 21 nonprofits.

See more The Early Childhood Initiative Equitable Opportunities Grant is open🙌



We're partnering with the Dr. Seuss Foundation to support local nonprofits working to increase access to high-quality, affordable early education and developmental care.



Learn more: https://t.co/7dd0M7DA5N pic.twitter.com/b6WF4fwygs — San Diego Foundation (@sd_fdn) January 9, 2023

“The San Diego Foundation Early Childhood Initiative partnership with the Dr. Seuss Foundation recognizes the connection between educational readiness and social determinants of health, such as whole family health, financial security and access to supportive services,” Katie Rast, director of community impact at San Diego Foundation, said in a statement. “The earliest years of life are a critical time for mental and behavioral development and can have an impact on educational readiness and opportunities for a lifetime.”

The 2023 grants are intended to support nonprofit organizations attempting to build the region’s “resilience by increasing equitable access to educational opportunity and supportive services for young children and their caretakers,” according to a statement from the foundations.

The grants will continue to support early literacy, improvements to instructors and education staff, healthy, equitable starts for children and parents and adverse childhood experiences screening, prevention and intervention.

“By continuing to work together to strengthen early literacy, we’re ensuring young children have strong learning foundations that will support them in their lifelong educational and career pursuits,” said Jay Hill, executive director of the Dr. Seuss Foundation.

Nonprofits can apply through 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at SDFoundation.org/grantseekers. SDF will host an optional virtual webinar for prospective nonprofit applicants at 11 a.m. Jan. 25. Maximum awards are expected to range between $75,000 and $100,000.

Since 2018, the SDF Early Childhood Initiative has awarded more than $8 million through more than 100 grants to 40-plus community-based organizations in San Diego County.

City News Service contributed to this article.