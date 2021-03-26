A student gets on a bus after attending a two-hour session at Lafayette Elementary School in Clairemont. Photo by Chris Stone

Educators and city leaders on Friday cautioned students and parents to avoid large gatherings over spring break like the ones in Miami Beach as the San Diego Unified School District prepares to resume in-person classes.

Spring break for the school district, which is California’s second largest, begins on Monday. Schools will reopen online on April 5 and for in-person classes on April 12.

“San Diego has some of the best outdoor attractions in the world, but it’s not an excuse to let our guards down in the fight against COVID-19 during spring break,” said Mayor Todd Gloria.

“We have made so much progress to stop the spread and begin the reopening process,” Gloria said. “Let’s work together so we don’t lose the ground we’ve gained and get our kids back in the classroom safely.”

San Diego Unified Board of Education President Richard Barrera echoed the mayor’s call for parents and students to stay safe during the coming week.

“Friends and families can have fun together without creating super spreader events,” Barrera said. “We need students to remember those lessons about mask wearing, handwashing and social distancing, even when they are not on campus and no adults are supervising them.”

Miami Beach officials were forced to set an 8 p.m. curfew for up to three weeks to help control unruly and mostly maskless crowds that have converged on the party destination during spring break.

Crowds began filling the streets after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Feb. 26 called the state an “oasis of freedom” from coronavirus restrictions.