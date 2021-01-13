Canyon Crest Academy’s Amy Villanova Picked as State’s Top Band Educator

Share This Article:

Music educator Amy Villanova of Canyon Crest Academy will receive the state’s top award for excellence in instrumental education and performance, the school announced Wednesday.

Eligible educators for the 2020 California Music Educators Association Byron Hoyt/Don Schmeer Band Educator Award includes all music educators in public and private schools, colleges and universities in the state of California.

Villanova is coordinator for instrumental music, wind ensemble, orchestra, chamber orchestra and jazz band at the Carmel Valley area school.

She becomes the first educator within the San Dieguito Union High School District to be honored with the state’s Band Educator Award since its inception in 2000.

She is just the third educator working in San Diego County to be selected for the award alongside Jerri Webb (2017, Westview High School) and Jeanne Christensen (2016, Mira Mesa High School).

Villanova called it an honor to have been selected by her peers.

“It is a testament to the incredibly hard work and pride that our students put into learning and refining their craft, as well as to the incredible team of music professionals I have the privilege of working with in our school and in our district,” Villanova said. “I am so grateful for the opportunities afforded to me, and the amazing friendships I have developed, all because I chose to try playing flute in the elementary school band.”

Villanova will be honored Feb. 18 at a virtual event in conjunction with the All-State Music Education Conference hosted by CMEA.

The event includes performances of the 2021 California All-State Ensembles, including students from CCA, Carmel Valley Middle School, Earl Warren Middle School, Pacific Trails Middle School and Torrey Pines High School after successful auditions.

