College After COVID-19: What You Need to Know

The Oceanside Public Library wants to help you plan for your future. The library is hosting a virtual presentation on Wednesday, July 29, at 3 p.m. with Vincent Bailey, tutor and Founder of Beacon Academics, on what you need to know about going to college after Covid-19.

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter This year’s college application process will be a bit different than in previous years and how various local higher education institutions have responded to Covid-19 will be addressed. Other topics include standardized testing, preparing for possible long-term e-learning, and how to help your child “catch up” on lost learning from this spring. Join the discussion and start planning for this upcoming school year and beyond.

This program will be held via Zoom, and preregistration is required for the zoom link. Please register at https://forms.gle/ HJNKpFdHguaG2sJWA. The presentation will provide knowledge and insight so you can make informed decisions about school.

There will be time at the end to ask questions and talk to other families.

This event is free, geared toward students of all ages and their families, and is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. This is being offered as part of the Library’s Summer Reading Programming.

This year’s theme is “Dig Deeper, Oceanside” and for more information about the Library or Summer Reading, please visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org , the Oceanside Public Library’s social media (@oceansidelibrary) or call 760-435-5600.

