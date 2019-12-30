Up to the ‘Litera-SEA’ Challenge? San Diego Library’s Winter Reading Drive

Share This Article:

The San Diego Public Library’s first-ever winter reading program, titled “Litera-SEA,” will kick off New Year’s Day and run through Jan. 31, it was announced Monday.

Called the Winter Reading Challenge, the program builds on the success of the Summer Reading Program at the library and is open to children and adults.

Participants will read five books, or log five hours of reading, to complete the program will be eligible for a variety of prizes, including passes to the Maritime Museum of San Diego and meal vouchers.

“San Diegans of all ages can strengthen their reading skills by participating in the Winter Reading Challenge,” said library Director Misty Jones. “The program is a great opportunity for students to continue their learning outside of the classroom and to encourage a culture of literacy and reading in our communities.”

Participants can register online and view a list of recommended books at sandiego.gov/WinterReading, or by visiting any of the three dozen city library locations.

For more information, visit sandiegolibrary.org.

— City News Service

