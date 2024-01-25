San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Photo via @SanDiegoCounty Twitter

Authorities have publicly identified a 60-year-old Orange County man who was fatally injured along with his wife two days before the new year when the vehicle they were in crashed off a Chula Vista freeway bridge.

Jose Sandoval of Anaheim lost control of the Nissan SUV he was driving on Interstate 805 south of Telegraph Canyon Road shortly before 10:30 a.m. Dec. 30, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The southbound vehicle veered to the right, crashed off an overpass at East Naples Street and landed on the roadway below, the agency reported. Sandoval’s 61-year-old spouse, Veronica, died at the scene of the accident.

Paramedics took Jose Sandoval to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego, where he was admitted with a poor prognosis and died on the afternoon of Jan. 15.

–City News Service