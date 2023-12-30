The wreckage of the SUV below the I-805 overpass. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A passenger was killed Saturday, and the driver suffered major injuries, after an SUV flew off a bridge on southbound Interstate 805 in Chula Vista.

For unknown reasons, shortly before 10:30 a.m., the male driver lost control of the vehicle, which went through the metal rails of the Naples Street over-crossing on I-805 and landed on its side approximately 30 feet below, according to OnScene.TV.

Crews arrived and extricated the male driver. The female passenger was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities closed a nearby intersection for the investigation by the California Highway Patrol.