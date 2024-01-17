The central jail on Front Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A 24-year-old inmate died of unknown causes this week at San Diego Central Jail, authorities reported Wednesday.

Deputies conducting a safety check at the Front Street detention center found Brandon Andrew Yates of San Diego unconscious and “displaying signs of distress” shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Yates, who had been arrested the previous day on suspicion of burglary, did not respond to resuscitation efforts and was pronounced dead about 2:15 p.m., sheriff’s Lt. Joseph Jarjura said.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office will seek to determine the cause and manner of Yates’ death.

“We extend our sympathies to the Yates family and (others) affected by this death,” Jarjura said. “A sheriff’s family-liaison officer will support the family as they deal with the loss of a loved one.”

City News Service contributed to this article.