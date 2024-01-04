A San Diego Police Department cruiser at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Authorities on Thursday released the name of a woman whose body was found two weeks ago in a freezer at an Allied Gardens home.

Relatives visiting from out of town discovered Mary Margaret Haxby-Jones dead inside the chest-style appliance at a residence in the 4900 block of Zion Avenue on Dec. 22, according to the San Diego Police Department.

It remains unclear when Haxby-Jones – who would have been 81 years old when her remains were found – died, and the cause of her death is still under investigation, Lt. Jud Campbell said.

“No obvious traumatic injury to the body was noted … Based on the investigation to this point, detectives believe it is possible that Haxby-Jones may have been missing or dead for up to nine years,” the lieutenant said Thursday.

Haxby-Jones is believed to have lived at the home at some point, according to police.

– City News Service