Crime scene tape. Courtesy FBI

Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found inside a freezer by visiting relatives at a San Diego home, authorities said Saturday.

Officers were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Friday to investigate a reported death in the 4900 block of Zion Avenue in the Allied Gardens neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

“Essentially, out-of-town family members were at a residence and located a dead body inside of a chest freezer,” the department said in a statement. ” … The body is believed to be female, but no other physical details such as age or race can be confirmed until an identification is made.”

Police added that the cause of death was unknown and it was unclear if there were any traumatic injuries. A homicide unit was called because of the unusual location of the body.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the death to call the police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service