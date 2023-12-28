Crime scene tape. Courtesy FBI

The identities of a man and woman found dead Tuesday in a vehicle parked at Golden Acorn Casino in Campo were released Thursday by the San Diego Police Department.

Johnny Soto, 52, and Melissa Soto, 45, both of San Ysidro, were identified as a married couple living separately, according to SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski.

The two were reported missing by family members last week, the lieutenant said.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol contacted the SDPD after locating a vehicle associated with the two missing persons.

That vehicle was located in the Golden Acorn Casino parking lot at 1800 Golden Acorn Way in Campo. In the vehicle were the bodies a man and a woman, Shebloski said.

Detectives from the SDPD Southern Division and the Homicide Unit responded to that location and have been investigating the case since the man and woman were reported missing.

The initial investigation indicated the two were missing under suspicious circumstances and the exact nature of what occurred and why they were missing was under investigation.

Detectives learned the two dead people were a married couple living separately and there was likely a domestic violence incident before they were reported missing, Shebloski said.

“When the male and female were found by officers, the male was deceased from what is believed to be a self-inflicted single gunshot wound to the head,” Shebloski said. “The preliminary investigation indicates that his death was a suicide. It has been determined the female died from strangulation. Her death has confirmed to be a homicide with her husband as the lone suspect in what appears to be a tragic case of domestic violence.”

Anyone with information regarding the case was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-80-8477.

–City News Service