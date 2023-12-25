A DUI checkpoint in San Diego. Courtesy San Diego Police

Police warned the public Monday against driving while impaired, urging people to celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“Impaired driving isn’t just dangerous, it’s illegal,” said Sgt. Gregory Minter of the San Diego Police Department. “Let’s make this a joyful and safe holiday season for everyone on the road. This enforcement period allows us to get the message out that it is essential to act responsibly and plan a sober ride home.”

The SDPD encourages everyone to stay in for the night or have a “go safely” game plan in place by scheduling a ride or designating a sober driver.

Impaired driving is not just from alcohol, but can be from other substances including marijuana, prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs.

In December 2021 alone, 1,013 people nationally were killed in alcohol- impaired driving crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

During this holiday season, the SDPD will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The high-visibility enforcement effort is part of a national campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”