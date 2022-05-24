Caltrans and the California Office of Traffic Safety officials launched a wrong-way driver education and prevention campaign Tuesday. Courtesy Caltrans San Diego

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Caltrans and the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) launched a wrong-way driver prevention campaign Tuesday in San Diego County to reduce deadly incidents.

On average, 37 people are killed each year in wrong-way crashes on California roads, according to the campaign. In 2019, there were 248 wrong-way crashes on state highways. Almost half of the involved drivers were under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“This campaign addresses impaired driving as the common cause of wrong-way collisions, and we hope to significantly reduce crashes involving wrong-way drivers and other impaired drivers by enhancing public awareness,” said Caltrans District 11 Director Gustavo Dallarda.

See more Caltrans and OTS launches Wrong Way Driver education and prevention campaign to reduce incidents caused by wrong way drivers. “DONT MISTAKE A LIFE” reminds people not to make a mistake and end up taking someone’s life by entering the freeway in the wrong direction. pic.twitter.com/Wz5rU4hha5 — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) May 24, 2022

In San Diego, the number of wrong-way drivers decreased by 44% during Caltrans’ initial pilot program that installed specialized reflectors, sensors and illuminated signs in 2018, according to the campaign.

The department has allocated nearly $9 million toward wrong-way driver prevention upgrades like red pavement reflectors and larger wrong-way warning signs on 74 highway ramps throughout San Diego County.

California Highway Patrol and Caltrans officials recommend if you see a wrong-way driver: