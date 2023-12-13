La Mesa police crusiser. Photo by Chris Stone

The holiday season brings with it parties and gatherings, which for many can translate to a higher risk of driving impaired.

The La Mesa Police Department has announced that it will have additional officers on patrol from December 13th through New Year’s Day for people driving under the influence as part of a national effort.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign says drunk-driving deaths rise during the month of December, and law enforcement acts as a highly visible deterrent to driving impaired.

“Impaired driving isn’t just dangerous, it’s illegal,” said La Mesa Police Chief Ray Sweeney. “The goal of the City of La Mesa’s Vision Zero Plan is to reduce traffic fatalities to zero by 2025, and this enforcement period is part of that effort.”

Law enforcement recommends scheduling a ride or designating a sober driver for anybody who plans to consume any substance that might impair their driving.