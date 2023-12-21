Two views as rescuers who started their attempts to free a man in the late afternoon worked after nightfall in Ocean Beach. Photo credit: @SDFD via X

San Diego lifeguards on Thursday continued to work to free a man who became trapped on the bluffs at Sunset Cliffs.

The man was reported to be stuck on the cliffs at 3:43 p.m., according to San Diego Lifeguard Battalion Chief Jeff Mitchell.

“A man either fell, or went down into a hole, about 15 feet down toward the beach on the cliffs and lifeguards have been trying to extricate him,” Mitchell said. “We have six fire units, an ambulance, lifeguards and two battalion chiefs responding.”

The unidentified man, though stuck, is believed to be in good condition.

The department initially reported on social media that the victim was stuck under broken concrete sections on the cliffs near Orchard Avenue and Cable Street.

Cable was expected to be closed from the cliffs to Orchard Boulevard until at least 9 p.m., police said.

– City News Service