A man described by prosecutors as the leader of one of the “biggest criminal street gangs in San Diego” was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for ordering the execution slaying of a man found dead in a Fox Canyon drainage ditch.

Jesus Faraj, 45, was already in prison when he ordered the February 2019 slaying of 32-year-old Jimmy Khieu, who was shot in the head by one of Faraj’s co-defendants, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

Faraj was convicted by a San Diego jury in August, while three co- defendants — including the man who shot Khieu — pleaded guilty to helping track and kill the victim and were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 12 to 29 years.

Faraj’s life without parole term includes an additional 60-year sentence to be served consecutively.

While prosecutors have not disclosed the motive for Khieu’s slaying, they said Faraj was serving a nearly 20-year sentence on other charges when he ordered the killing.

He also orchestrated a host of other crimes while incarcerated, including assaults, kidnappings and distribution of drugs and firearms, according to the D.A.’s Office, which described Faraj as “feared by many” and having at his disposal “loyal gang members ready to do his bidding on the streets.”

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan described Faraj in a statement as “a ruthless criminal who casually ordered a murder from his prison cell. This case demonstrates that gang violence has a long and far reach of destruction leaving wounds in our community that last a lifetime.”

