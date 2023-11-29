Photo credit: newsroom.ucla.edu

A man accused of fatally striking a motorcyclist in Campo on Thanksgiving Day, then fleeing the scene, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a felony count of hit-and-run causing death.

Gary Baker, 45, of Campo, is accused in the death of 26-year-old Austin Spirz, who family members say was a father of three young daughters.

The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Sheridan Road, near Custer Road.

The California Highway Patrol said a Jeep heading west drifted across the double yellow lines and crashed into the victim’s eastbound motorcycle. Spirz died at the scene.

According to Deputy District Attorney Mei Owen, Baker’s girlfriend called the CHP the following morning to report that her boyfriend had gotten into a crash while driving her Jeep.

Baker claimed he had struck some large rocks while driving, Owen said, but officers allegedly found pieces of Spirz’s motorcycle at Baker’s home.

Baker faces up to four years in state prison if convicted of the hit-and-run count.

He was initially booked into custody on $50,000 bail, but prosecutors sought Wednesday for an increase to $250,000 bail due to Baker having alleged ties out-of-state.

At Baker’s arraignment, Superior Court Judge Lilys McCoy ruled that Baker could be released on supervised own recognizance. Baker must adhere to several conditions upon release from custody, including a prohibition against driving, regular alcohol monitoring, and he may only leave his home to go to work or court.

According to the prosecutor, Spirz was headed home at the time of the crash and planned to meet up with others for Thanksgiving festivities later that night.

“Obviously, this incident happened very recently, namely this Thanksgiving, a time when families are supposed to be together, a time of celebration and happiness,” Owen said. “Unfortunately, the defendant’s actions put an end to that for this particular family.”

A GoFundMe page created to assist Spirz’s family can be viewed at www.gofundme.com/f/austin-spirz.

City News Service contributed to this article.