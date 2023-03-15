Pine Valley is just north of Interstate 8 in eastern San Diego County. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

The county Medical Examiner’s Office Wednesday identified an 18-year-old Campo man who died after the vehicle he was driving hit a highway center divider near Pine Valley.

Joshua Joseph Spirz died from blunt force injuries of the head and neck, according to a coroner’s report.

California Highway Patrol officers responded at 11:22 p.m. Monday to Old Highway 80 and Sunrise Highway, where they found the 2000 Toyota Camry crashed into a rock embankment and partially overturned, the CHP said.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

–City News Service