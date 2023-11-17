A Falck ambulance at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A suspect was behind bars in connection with a shooting that left a man fatally wounded this week in a neighborhood near Gillespie Field airport, authorities reported Friday.

Hunter Randall White, 21, was booked Friday morning on suspicion of gunning down 27-year-old Javier Medina in the unincorporated Bostonia community, just north of El Cajon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responding to a report of a firearm assault found Medina suffering from gunshot wounds in the 400 block of East Bradley Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, Lt. Joseph Jarjura said.

The victim died at a hospital two days later.

“At this stage of the investigation, the nature of the relationship between the victim and suspect is unclear,” the lieutenant said late Friday afternoon. “The motivation and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.”

White was being held at San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.