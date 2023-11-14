Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A shooting left a 27-year-old man wounded in a neighborhood near Gillespie Field airport, authorities reported Tuesday.

Deputies responding to a report of a firearm assault shortly before 10 p.m. Monday found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the 400 block of East Bradley Avenue in the unincorporated Bostonia community, just north of El Cajon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramedics took the victim, whose name was withheld, to a hospital in unknown condition, Lt. Joseph Jarjura said.

“At this stage of the investigation, the nature of the relationship between the victim and (the shooter or shooters) is unclear,” the lieutenant said late Tuesday morning. “The motivation and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.”

–City News Service