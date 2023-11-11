The wreckage of the BMW SUV on northbound I-5 in Chula Vista. Courtesy OnScene.TV

The driver of a black BMW SUV was killed early Saturday morning in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista.

A witness notified the California Highway Patrol at 3:02 a.m. that a speeding black SUV went out of control on the northbound freeway at E Street and crashed into the right shoulder before overturning multiple times.

Other witnesses reported multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

A paramedic pronounced at least one person dead at the scene and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was summoned, the CHP said.

A pole holding an electrical box was knocked down in the crash, leaving wires exposed, the CHP said.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.