The driver of a black BMW SUV was killed early Saturday morning in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista.
A witness notified the California Highway Patrol at 3:02 a.m. that a speeding black SUV went out of control on the northbound freeway at E Street and crashed into the right shoulder before overturning multiple times.
Other witnesses reported multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.
A paramedic pronounced at least one person dead at the scene and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was summoned, the CHP said.
A pole holding an electrical box was knocked down in the crash, leaving wires exposed, the CHP said.
City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.