Chula Vista Police Cruiser. Photo Credit: Sig Meister Flickr

A man was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries after his car hit two parked vehicles early Thursday morning, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

The crash was first reported at 1:50 a.m. Thursday near the Pacific Pointe apartment complex on Fourth Avenue, according to the CVPD.

Police said that after the unidentified man hit the two vehicles, his car flipped on its side before coming to a full stop.

According to 10News, the driver “smashed out of the rear window to crawl out of the wreckage.”

CVPD Lt. Lamar Barrett said there were no other reported injuries and the man was not arrested, and described what happened as “just your standard traffic crash.”

Barrett said it was also unclear if the man fell asleep before the vehicle he was in smashed into the other two.

Chula Vista officers said that drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash, but they found a cup of coffee in the car, “leading them to believe the drowsy driver was likely consuming the drink to help him stay awake,” 10News reported.

–-City News Service