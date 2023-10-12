A courtroom at Superior Court in downtown San Diego. Courtesy of the court

A woman who was part of a residential burglary crew that San Diego prosecutors say took $1 million in cash and jewelry was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in state prison.

Lauren Patrick, 36, pleaded guilty to 36 counts of residential burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary for her role in burglarizing 43 homes over an 18-month period, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say Patrick cased homes in affluent neighborhoods for the crew to target.

Two other defendants await sentencing. One of them, Devon Taylor, pleaded guilty to 82 counts for his part in stealing property from homes and pepper spraying some homeowners’ dogs during the crimes, prosecutors said.

The crew’s ringleader, George Boozer, was sentenced earlier this month to 56 years in state prison.

The remaining defendants still may go to trial.

The District Attorney’s Office said the crew also committed burglaries in other California counties and “utilized sophisticated measures to conceal their appearance and vehicles used to commit the offenses.”

– City News Service