A 28-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday after he was stabbed by an assailant in the College East neighborhood.

San Diego Police were called at 12:07 a.m. to the 6500 block of Montezuma Road where they learned the victim was standing outside his apartment talking on the telephone when the suspect approached him, swinging his arms in the air.

The suspect then ran up to the victim without saying a word and stabbed him in the face with a knife, said Officer Robert Heims.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the suspect ran away in an unknown direction.

Police described the suspect as a man with long hair, no shirt and dark pants.

Detectives from the department’s Eastern Division are investigating the stabbing and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858- 495-7900 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.