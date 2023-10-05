Crime scene tape at the scene of the officer-involved shooting in University City. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Crime reported in the San Diego region from January to June 2023 was down significantly from the same period last year, with double-digit percentage decreases in homicides, rapes and robberies, according to a study released Thursday.

The mid-year report from SANDAG‘s Criminal Justice Research Division found lower incidents in all categories of property crime and most types of crimes against persons.

Specific findings from the report were:

Homicides decreased by 17% from 53 to 44

Rapes declined by 28% from 949 to 679

Robberies a decreased 12% from 1,343 to 1,180

Burglaries fell by 17% from 4,001 to 3,334

Motor vehicle thefts decreased 4% from 5,992 to 5,753

For the 22 homicides in which a motive could be determined, arguments were the most frequent (50%), followed by gang involvement (23%).

Property crime accounted for 58% of the total crimes committed in the San Diego region

The mid-year report was the first published by SANDAG using the California Incident Based Reporting System. The new system includes additional crime categories, and multiple offenses can be included in each incident.

“For the first time we are better able to track crimes against society and understand the nature of different offenses and how they affect our communities,” said SANDAG Principal Criminal Justice Researcher Octavio Rodriguez.