Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A 32-year-old man was shot during an argument Tuesday evening with a 17- or 18-year-old male in San Diego, police said.

San Diego Police Department officers responded at 8:24 p.m. to the 4600 block of University Avenue where they learned the victim was eating at a location when the suspect approached him and the two began arguing, according to Officer Robert Heims.

The victim then walked away, crossing the street and the suspect shot him multiple times and ran away west in the 4600 block of University Avenue, Heims said.The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark jeans, Heims said.

Detectives from the department’s Mid City Division are investigating the shooting and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 619- 516-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service